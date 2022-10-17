Kremlin's militants imprison OSCE employee for 13 years.
September 19, 2022 3:32 pm
According to Russian media, Kremlin's proxies in occupied Luhansk "sentenced" Dmytro Shabanov, a security assistant at the OSCE mission in Luhansk Oblast arrested in April, to 13 years in prison for "treason."
