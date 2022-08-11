Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 11, 2022

externalKremlin opposes the idea of Switzerland representing Ukraine in Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 4:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ivan Nechaev, spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Moscow rejected Kyiv's idea for Switzerland to officially represent Ukraine in Russia, saying that the Kremlin no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. A day prior, Kyiv appealed to Switzerland to represent its interests in Russia and help protect Ukrainian citizens in the country.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok