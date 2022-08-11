Kremlin opposes the idea of Switzerland representing Ukraine in Russia.
August 11, 2022 4:40 pm
Ivan Nechaev, spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Moscow rejected Kyiv's idea for Switzerland to officially represent Ukraine in Russia, saying that the Kremlin no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. A day prior, Kyiv appealed to Switzerland to represent its interests in Russia and help protect Ukrainian citizens in the country.