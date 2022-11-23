Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Klitschko: 80% of Kyiv remains without power, water supply following Russian attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 10:32 pm
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that it is still too early to talk about the restoration of the water and electricity supply in the capital. 

“Utility services are working to restore electricity and water supply to Kyiv residents as quickly as possible,” Klitschko told Radio Liberty.

“It could take a few hours or tens of hours,” he added. 

Russia’s latest massive missile attack on Ukraine killed three people in Kyiv, including a 17-year-old, and injured 11 more, Klitschko said earlier today. According to the authorities, the attack damaged critical infrastructure and a two-story building in Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
