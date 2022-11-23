Klitschko: 80% of Kyiv remains without power, water supply following Russian attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that it is still too early to talk about the restoration of the water and electricity supply in the capital.

“Utility services are working to restore electricity and water supply to Kyiv residents as quickly as possible,” Klitschko told Radio Liberty.

“It could take a few hours or tens of hours,” he added.

Russia’s latest massive missile attack on Ukraine killed three people in Kyiv, including a 17-year-old, and injured 11 more, Klitschko said earlier today. According to the authorities, the attack damaged critical infrastructure and a two-story building in Kyiv.