Kazakhstan expresses support for Chinese peace plan for war in Ukraine

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry expressed its support for China's proposed peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Feb. 24 released a 12-point statement that detailed Beijing’s stance on achieving a “political settlement” to resolve Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. The plan does not mention the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine's territory as a way to end the war.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the position of the People's Republic of China regarding the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, which deserves support as an end to bloodshed based on the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of states in accordance with the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

The ministry also called for "the parties involved in the military conflict to show goodwill, stop hostilities and rather sit down at the negotiating table, and the world community should do everything possible to facilitate a diplomatic solution to the situation."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planning to visit Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the coming months as part of a push for multilateral peace negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 21, citing people familiar with the matter. Beijing reportedly claimed it wants to play an active role in ending the war against Ukraine.