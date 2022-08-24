Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Johnson visits Kyiv on Independence Day, meets Zelensky.

August 24, 2022 5:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on Aug. 24, during Ukraine's 31st Independence Day and exactly six months of Russia's all-out war. This is Johnson's third unannounced visit to Kyiv since the start of the all-out war.

