Johnson visits Kyiv on Independence Day, meets Zelensky.
August 24, 2022 5:13 pm
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on Aug. 24, during Ukraine's 31st Independence Day and exactly six months of Russia's all-out war. This is Johnson's third unannounced visit to Kyiv since the start of the all-out war.
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence.