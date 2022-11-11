Japanese media: Japanese volunteer killed in Ukraine
November 11, 2022 7:44 pm
A Japanese volunteer fighting eastern Ukraine against Russia has been killed, The Japan Times reported on Nov. 11, citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. The man was reportedly in his 20s and is believed to be the first Japanese individual to have died fighting in Russia’s full-scale war.
