ISW: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘intentionally methodical operation’
September 4, 2022 6:18 am
In its latest assessment, the Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine’s southern counteroffensive will likely disrupt Russia’s logistical and military capabilities, rather than result in “immediate gains.” The ISW also reported that Ukraine’s military continues attacking Russian ground lines of communication, concentrations of equipment and personnel, and logistics in Ukraine’s south. Local social media footage confirms effective Ukrainian strikes in Kherson Oblast, the assessment said.
