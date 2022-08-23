ISW: Russian proxies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast designate incoming Ukrainian citizens as ‘asylum seekers,’ obliquely declaring region’s independence
August 23, 2022 7:23 am
The U.S. think tank said in its latest report that Russian-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast signed an order that designates all Ukrainian citizens entering its occupied zones as “asylum seekers,” which does not correctly apply to people entering the occupied region. Russian occupation authorities are thus falsely classifying all Ukrainians entering occupied territories as refugees escaping persecution in Ukraine. The order also de facto attempts to identify Ukraine as a separate country from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the experts note.