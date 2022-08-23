Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 23, 2022

externalISW: Russian proxies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast designate incoming Ukrainian citizens as ‘asylum seekers,’ obliquely declaring region’s independence

This item is part of our running news digest

August 23, 2022 7:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank said in its latest report that Russian-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast signed an order that designates all Ukrainian citizens entering its occupied zones as “asylum seekers,” which does not correctly apply to people entering the occupied region. Russian occupation authorities are thus falsely classifying all Ukrainians entering occupied territories as refugees escaping persecution in Ukraine. The order also de facto attempts to identify Ukraine as a separate country from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the experts note. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok