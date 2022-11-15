ISW: Russia likely to recommit troops to Donetsk Oblast after withdrawal from west bank of Dnipro
November 15, 2022 7:53 am
Recommitting troops to Donetsk Oblast will likely lead to an intensification of operations around Bakhmut, the city of Donetsk, and western Donetsk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.
While Russian forces will likely make gains in these areas in the near future, they are unlikely to be significant, the ISW said.
Any territorial claims made on the area by Russia may be an attempt to deflect discontent around the withdrawal from parts of Kherson Oblast, according to the ISW.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.