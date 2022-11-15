Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

ISW: Russia likely to recommit troops to Donetsk Oblast after withdrawal from west bank of Dnipro

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 7:53 am
Share

Recommitting troops to Donetsk Oblast will likely lead to an intensification of operations around Bakhmut, the city of Donetsk, and western Donetsk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update

While Russian forces will likely make gains in these areas in the near future, they are unlikely to be significant, the ISW said. 

Any territorial claims made on the area by Russia may be an attempt to deflect discontent around the withdrawal from parts of Kherson Oblast, according to the ISW.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK