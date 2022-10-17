ISW: Russia continues to prioritize strategically meaningless offensives, fails to halt Ukrainian advances
This item is part of our running news digest
September 18, 2022 8:42 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian troops continued to conduct unsuccessful assaults in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its counter-offensive without meaningful defensive maneuvers from Russia, leaving most of the Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts vulnerable, the ISW reports. According to the experts, Ukrainian advances around the Oskil River and north of the Siverskyi Donets River could allow a possible encirclement of Russian forces in Lyman.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.