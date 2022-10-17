The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian troops continued to conduct unsuccessful assaults in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its counter-offensive without meaningful defensive maneuvers from Russia, leaving most of the Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts vulnerable, the ISW reports. According to the experts, Ukrainian advances around the Oskil River and north of the Siverskyi Donets River could allow a possible encirclement of Russian forces in Lyman.