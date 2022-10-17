ISW: Reports of fractures within the Kremlin undermine appearance of stability of Russian regime

The Institute for the Study of War citing information obtained by U.S. intelligence reported that a member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle directly criticized his “extensive military shortcomings” during the war in Ukraine, and other Western and Kremlin-affiliated officials noted rising criticism of Putin’s mishandling of the war and mobilization.

"Word of fractures within Putin’s inner circle have reached the hyper-patriotic and nationalist military blogger crowd," the ISW found, adding that it undermines the impression of "strength and control that Putin has sought to portray throughout his reign."

The experts note that the presentation of fundamental disagreements within Putin’s inner circle and challenges to his decisions risks depicting him as weak and not fully in control of his government. "The truth or falseness of that presentation is less important than its injection into the audiences on which Putin most relies for continued support in his war," ISW writes.