Invasion anniversary event to be held in Turkey, Ukraine invited.

A major event will be held in Turkey on Feb. 22 in honor of the upcoming one-year anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the European Delegation to Turkey, said in a statement.

He said that geopolitical and economic consequences of the war will be discussed.

A Ukrainian official will be invited, and Turkey will also participate, he said.

"This is also a way of expressing our support for Ukraine. Last year, Feb. 24, the start of Russian aggression was a defining moment in European history," Meyer-Landrut said. "We have a war on our continent, a brutal big war, a war with consequences far beyond the European continent."

Ukraine wants to conduct its own summit concerning President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace formula in late February. It might take place at the UN headquarters in New York.