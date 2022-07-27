International creditors extend debt repayments deadline for Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 22, 2022 5:05 am
The Group of Creditors of Ukraine announced the suspension of debt repayments for Ukraine until the end of 2023 amid Russia’s full-scale war, with a potential one-year extension. The group, consisting of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the U.S., called on private-sector bondholders to follow suit. The debt repayment was originally due on Aug. 1, 2022.