externalInternational creditors extend debt repayments deadline for Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 22, 2022 5:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Group of Creditors of Ukraine announced the suspension of debt repayments for Ukraine until the end of 2023 amid Russia’s full-scale war, with a potential one-year extension. The group, consisting of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the U.S., called on private-sector bondholders to follow suit. The debt repayment was originally due on Aug. 1, 2022.

