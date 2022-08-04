Interior Minister: 30% of Ukrainian schools ready for in-person education
August 4, 2022 5:52 am
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said in a televised address on Aug. 3 that in-person education is unlikely to resume on Ukrainian territories close to the war zones. The authorities are currently inspecting the shelter preparedness of the schools in western Ukraine as they prepare to resume in-person learning. Rural schools are less prepared due to the lack of shelters, according to Monastyrskiy.