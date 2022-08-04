Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalInterior Minister: 30% of Ukrainian schools ready for in-person education

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 5:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said in a televised address on Aug. 3 that in-person education is unlikely to resume on Ukrainian territories close to the war zones. The authorities are currently inspecting the shelter preparedness of the schools in western Ukraine as they prepare to resume in-person learning. Rural schools are less prepared due to the lack of shelters, according to Monastyrskiy. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok