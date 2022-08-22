Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalIntelligence warns Ukrainians about potential Russian attacks on Independence Day.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 22, 2022
Andriy Yusov, a representative of Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, said that there is a threat of an increased number of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s Independence Day, celebrated on Aug. 24. "The fact that Russia still has a large number of missiles – albeit not high-precision ones – is true," said Yusov.

