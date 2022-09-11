Intelligence: Russia plans to again shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
September 11, 2022 2:12 pm
Russian forces are allegedly planning another attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the neighboring city of Enerhodar, says Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate. According to the Directorate, Russian forces were ordered to take shelter at 2:00 p.m.
