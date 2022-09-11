Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalIntelligence: Russia plans to again shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 2:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces are allegedly planning another attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the neighboring city of Enerhodar, says Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate. According to the Directorate, Russian forces were ordered to take shelter at 2:00 p.m.

