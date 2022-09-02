Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 2, 2022 1:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Vadym Skibitsky, representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, Russia has been experiencing troop shortage since the start of the full-scale war, while many units are busy carrying out jobs of guarding Kremlin facilities within the country and abroad.

