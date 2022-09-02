Intelligence: Russia is able to send only around 300,000-350,000 soldiers to Ukraine.
September 2, 2022 1:44 pm
According to Vadym Skibitsky, representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, Russia has been experiencing troop shortage since the start of the full-scale war, while many units are busy carrying out jobs of guarding Kremlin facilities within the country and abroad.
