Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 12, 2022

externalIntelligence: Command of Russia’s Western Military District dismissed after series of mass defeats

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 8:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues, Russia has changed the leadership of its army’s Western Military District, says Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov, who had commanded Russia’s intervention in Syria and was appointed commander of the Western Military District on Aug. 26, was removed from command.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok