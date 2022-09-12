Intelligence: Command of Russia’s Western Military District dismissed after series of mass defeats
September 12, 2022 8:00 am
As Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues, Russia has changed the leadership of its army’s Western Military District, says Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov, who had commanded Russia’s intervention in Syria and was appointed commander of the Western Military District on Aug. 26, was removed from command.
