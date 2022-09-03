Intelligence: 40% of Russian equipment for new units not combat-ready.
September 3, 2022 4:39 pm
Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate said that the newly established Russian 3rd Army Corps is having trouble filling its ranks with people and equipment and will be able to complete formation only in late November.
