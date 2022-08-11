Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 11, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian officials remain ‘confused’ over explosions at Crimean air base

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 7:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank said in its latest report on Aug. 10 that mixed stories in Russian media on what happened at Crimean air base suggest that either officials within the Russian Ministry of Defense have competing theories regarding the attack and are sharing them with the media, or that the Kremlin has failed to coordinate its information operation to deny that Ukraine conducted a successful attack so far behind Russian lines. Russian forces at the air base likely know by now what happened but may not yet understand how or from exactly where Ukrainian forces conducted the attack, the experts report. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok