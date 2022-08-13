Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 13, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Ukrainian forces strike key targets in south

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 6:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank confirmed that Ukrainian forces destroyed the last bridge near Kakhova Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast, which Russian forces used to move military equipment. Ukrainian forces also struck Russian ammunition depots and logistics points in Kherson Oblast. The ISW suggests that Ukrainian partisans are likely targeting Russian proxies and pro-Russian collaborators to sabotage the upcoming sham referenda in temporarily occupied regions.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok