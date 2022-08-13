Institute for the Study of War: Ukrainian forces strike key targets in south
August 13, 2022 6:46 am
The U.S. think tank confirmed that Ukrainian forces destroyed the last bridge near Kakhova Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast, which Russian forces used to move military equipment. Ukrainian forces also struck Russian ammunition depots and logistics points in Kherson Oblast. The ISW suggests that Ukrainian partisans are likely targeting Russian proxies and pro-Russian collaborators to sabotage the upcoming sham referenda in temporarily occupied regions.