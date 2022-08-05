Friday, August 5, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Ukraine likely forces Russia to change priorities due to Ukrainian counteroffensive

This item is part of our running news digest

August 5, 2022 7:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 4 that Russian forces are likely responding to the Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in Kherson Oblast by relocating its troops and equipment to Kherson and western Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The experts said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive threat and the weakening of Russian forces “appear to be allowing Ukraine to begin actively shaping the course of the war for the first time.” 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok