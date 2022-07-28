Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian proxies withhold humanitarian aid to force civilians to cooperate in Mariupol

July 28, 2022 6:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on July 27 that Russian proxies are leveraging food aid and other humanitarian assistance to force the population to “demine and clear rubble” in Mariupol. Refusal to cooperate has also led to proxies to “import[!ing!] Russians to work in occupied territories” to fulfill basic tasks, such as reopening businesses, clearing rubble, or establishing occupation bureaucracies.

