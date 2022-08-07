Institute for the Study of War: Russian opposition outlet alleges Russian army storing mines, explosives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
This item is part of our running news digest
The U.S. think tank cited opposition outlet The Insider in its Aug. 6 report, by saying that Russian forces may have already mined the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and established Grad rocket batteries near the village of Vodyane, approximately 4 km from the plant's reactors. The experts previously assessed that Russian forces are likely using the plant to play on Western fears of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine in an effort to degrade Western resolve to provide military support to a Ukrainian counteroffensive, while also effectively using the plant as a nuclear shield to prevent Ukrainian strikes on Russian forces and equipment.