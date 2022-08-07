The U.S. think tank cited opposition outlet The Insider in its Aug. 6 report, by saying that Russian forces may have already mined the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and established Grad rocket batteries near the village of Vodyane, approximately 4 km from the plant's reactors. The experts previously assessed that Russian forces are likely using the plant to play on Western fears of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine in an effort to degrade Western resolve to provide military support to a Ukrainian counteroffensive, while also effectively using the plant as a nuclear shield to prevent Ukrainian strikes on Russian forces and equipment.