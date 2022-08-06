Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces use Iranian-provided drones in Ukraine
August 6, 2022 8:19 am
The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 5 that Ukrainian officials confirmed that Iran provided Russia with 46 drones which are now being used in combat. The ISW also reported that Russia is continuing to prepare temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine for hoax referenda and annexation, fast-tracking passportization and the imposition of the ruble and replacing pro-Ukrainian officials with Russian officials.