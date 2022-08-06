Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 6, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian forces use Iranian-provided drones in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 6, 2022 8:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 5 that Ukrainian officials confirmed that Iran provided Russia with 46 drones which are now being used in combat. The ISW also reported that Russia is continuing to prepare temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine for hoax referenda and annexation, fast-tracking passportization and the imposition of the ruble and replacing pro-Ukrainian officials with Russian officials.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok