The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 1 that Russian forces are continuing to move troops from northern Donetsk Oblast to bolster defensive positions in southern Ukraine, thereby pausing their assault on Sloviansk. The ISW notes that the situation is likely similar to when Russian forces “neglected” Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts while undertaking assaults on Luhansk Oblast, and will potentially leave Russian positions in Donetsk Oblast open to a Ukrainian counteroffensive.