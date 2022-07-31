Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, July 31, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian forces may concentrate offensive in direction of Bakhmut, Donetsk

This item is part of our running news digest

July 31, 2022 7:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on July 30 that Russian forces will likely deprioritize operations to take Siversk and Sloviansk to focus on offensive operations in the direction of Bakhmut and around the city of Donetsk. The experts say it is very unlikely for Russian forces to take Bakhmut, which is large and well-defended, or to make dramatic gains west of Donetsk. The institute also predicts that Russian troops intend to gain “as much ground in Donetsk Oblast as possible before the planned referendum in September.” 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok