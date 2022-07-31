The U.S. think tank reported on July 30 that Russian forces will likely deprioritize operations to take Siversk and Sloviansk to focus on offensive operations in the direction of Bakhmut and around the city of Donetsk. The experts say it is very unlikely for Russian forces to take Bakhmut, which is large and well-defended, or to make dramatic gains west of Donetsk. The institute also predicts that Russian troops intend to gain “as much ground in Donetsk Oblast as possible before the planned referendum in September.”