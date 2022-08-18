Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces likely losing confidence in security of Crimea
August 18, 2022 6:28 am
The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 17 that Russian military leaders are likely on “high alert” following recent strikes in Crimea, resulting in a potential restructuring of its forces in the region. Russian propaganda is reportedly trying to falsely frame recent attacks on Russian military facilities in Crimea as “terrorist attacks” to deflect the blame Russia bears for its war in Ukraine.