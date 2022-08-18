Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 18, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian forces likely losing confidence in security of Crimea

This item is part of our running news digest

August 18, 2022 6:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 17 that Russian military leaders are likely on “high alert” following recent strikes in Crimea, resulting in a potential restructuring of its forces in the region. Russian propaganda is reportedly trying to falsely frame recent attacks on Russian military facilities in Crimea as “terrorist attacks” to deflect the blame Russia bears for its war in Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok