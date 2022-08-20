Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian advances stagnate across all fronts, Ukraine continues to decimate Russia's logistics

August 20, 2022 8:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said in its report that Russian forces conducted multiple unsuccessful ground assaults in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts on Aug. 19. Russian authorities are visibly increasing security measures in Crimea, indicating growing worry among Russian authorities and civilians about the threat of Ukrainian strikes on rear areas previously believed to be secure. Despite Russian claims that Ukraine would create provocations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, no significant activity was reported from the area over the past 24 hours. 

