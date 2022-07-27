Institute for the Study of War: Russia likely supporting war efforts with ethnic minorities, ‘sparking resistance in ethnic enclaves'
This item is part of our running news digest
July 19, 2022 6:49 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.S. think tank reported on July 18 that the Kremlin’s likely attempt to “shield ethnic Russians from high levels of mobilization” may be inciting resistance in some of Russia’s ethnic enclaves, which may be disproportionately shouldering the war effort. The ISW also reported that Russia is likely focusing on seizing Siversk and Bakhmut at this stage, rather than Sloviansk.