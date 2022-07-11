Institute for the Study of War: Russia likely intensifying attacks near Bakhmut, seeking to cut off city
July 11, 2022 8:47 am
The U.S. think tank reported on July 10 that Russian forces are likely trying to sever communication lines to Bakhmut in an attempt to prepare for the next phase of assaults. The ISW also suggests that the Kremlin’s relationship with Russian war correspondents and milbloggers is growing increasingly sour, as it struggles to establish censorship.