Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, July 11, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia likely intensifying attacks near Bakhmut, seeking to cut off city

This item is part of our running news digest

July 11, 2022 8:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on July 10 that Russian forces are likely trying to sever communication lines to Bakhmut in an attempt to prepare for the next phase of assaults. The ISW also suggests that the Kremlin’s relationship with Russian war correspondents and milbloggers is growing increasingly sour, as it struggles to establish censorship.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok