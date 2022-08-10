Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Kremlin denies Ukrainian munitions hit Crimea to avoid admitting ‘ineffectiveness of Russian air defense’

This item is part of our running news digest

August 10, 2022 6:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 9 that the Kremlin has “little incentive” to blame the explosions at the Russian-controlled airbase in Crimea on Ukraine for similar reasons as for the Ukrainian sinking of the Russian Moskva cruiser. Ukraine has not commented on the cause of the explosions.

