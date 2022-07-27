Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Kremlin continues to create regional volunteer battalions, face some mounting dissatisfaction from domestic enclaves

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 5:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Institute for the Study of War reported on July 24 that Russia is “leveraging private military companies’ recruitment drives to generate combat power,” noting that Russia’s Wagner Group is actively recruiting for deployment to Ukraine. The ISW also reported that Russian forces conducted limited ground assaults northwest of Sloviansk, east of Siverk, south of Bakhmut, and in Kherson Oblast.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok