Institute for the Study of War: Kremlin continues to create regional volunteer battalions, face some mounting dissatisfaction from domestic enclaves
This item is part of our running news digest
July 25, 2022 5:54 am
The Institute for the Study of War reported on July 24 that Russia is “leveraging private military companies’ recruitment drives to generate combat power,” noting that Russia’s Wagner Group is actively recruiting for deployment to Ukraine. The ISW also reported that Russian forces conducted limited ground assaults northwest of Sloviansk, east of Siverk, south of Bakhmut, and in Kherson Oblast.