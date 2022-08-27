Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalISW: For the first time since Aug. 18, Russian forces did not make any territorial gains

August 27, 2022 6:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War also reported that Russian forces in the occupied areas “remain unlikely” to conduct sham referendums on Sept. 11. According to the U.S. think tank, Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have allegedly already completed all the preparations for the referendum, but they’re undermined by constant “frictions within occupation administration” and attacks from Ukrainian partisans. Earlier on Aug. 17, deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council Yurii Sobolevskyi also reported that the Russian forces may have already been planning to postpone the referendum later than Sept. 11. 

