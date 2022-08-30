Infrastructure Ministry: 6 ships carrying Ukrainian grain depart from Black Sea ports
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 12:25 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The vessels Seajoy, Lady Zehma, Saffet Aga, Simas, Michallis, and Kateria departed from the Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi ports with 183,000 tons of agricultural products. The Kateria is reportedly headed to Yemen carrying 37,500 tons of wheat chartered by the UN World Food Programme. The Infrastructure Ministry says 61 ships carrying around 1.5 million tons of agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports thus far.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.