The vessels Seajoy, Lady Zehma, Saffet Aga, Simas, Michallis, and Kateria departed from the Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi ports with 183,000 tons of agricultural products. The Kateria is reportedly headed to Yemen carrying 37,500 tons of wheat chartered by the UN World Food Programme. The Infrastructure Ministry says 61 ships carrying around 1.5 million tons of agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports thus far.