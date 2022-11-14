IAEA to send nuclear safety missions to three power plants in Ukraine

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Nov. 14 that in the coming weeks the organization would send nuclear safety and security missions to three operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine as well as to Chornobyl.

The agency will inspect South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants following a request from Ukraine, the statement reads.

In early November, IAEA conducted in-field inspections at three Ukrainian nuclear facilities at Kyiv's request after Russia claimed Ukraine was developing a "dirty bomb." The agency found no evidence proving the accusation.