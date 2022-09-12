IAEA: Second backup power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restored
September 13, 2022 1:39 am
Two operating power lines allow one to be kept in reserve while the other provides the plant with electricity necessary for “reactor cooling and other essential safety functions,” the International Atomic Energy Agency reported from the site on Sept. 12. A reactor unit that was shut down yesterday has entered a “cold shutdown state” like the facility’s five other reactors, which means the unit will not need as much energy for cooling, the IAEA said.
