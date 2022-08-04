Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalIAEA: Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 'out of control.'

August 3, 2022 2:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that "seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security are being violated" at the Zaporizhzhia plant. "While this war rages on, inaction is unconscionable," he said, urging resuming inspections of the plant. Earlier, Ukrainian officials said the Russian troops have been using the Zaporizhzhia plant as cover for artillery fire since mid-July.

