Emergency blackouts scheduled across most Ukrainian oblasts on Nov. 9

State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said it would introduce emergency electricity cutoffs to businesses and households in all regions of Ukraine to stabilize the power system’s operation.

Emergency blackouts in the capital and Kyiv Oblast are not yet expected, according to Ukrenergo.

Emergency blackouts mean there will be additional power cutoffs that won't correspond with the schedule for rolling blackouts published by Ukrenergo.

The Ukrainian authorities started to put in place rolling blackouts after Russia’s mass attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Oct. 10.

