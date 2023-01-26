Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 26, 2023

Health Ministry: Russia has damaged, destroyed 1,206 medical facilities since Feb. 24.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 3:59 am
Russian forces have damaged 1,206 medical facilities and completely destroyed 171 of them, the Health Ministry reported on Jan. 25.

First Deputy Health Minister Oleksandr Komarida said that Russia strikes hospitals and dispensaries to leave people without medical care.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine will need around $1 billion to rebuild damaged medical infrastructure.

So far, Ukraine has completely restored 143 medical facilities. Over 250 medical facilities have also been partially restored.

