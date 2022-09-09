Health Ministry: Russia has completely destroyed 127 medical facilities since Feb. 24
September 9, 2022 8:43 am
Ukraine’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Sept. 8 that Russian forces have damaged 826 medical facilities since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. So far, Ukraine, with the help of international organizations, has restored 62 medical facilities.
