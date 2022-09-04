Health Ministry: 38 Ukrainians taken abroad for medical treatment
September 4, 2022
Ukraine’s Health Ministry, together with the European Commission, evacuated 38 Ukrainians with mine-explosive injuries and cancer for treatment in France, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany. Ukraine’s Health Ministry reports that since the beginning of the war, close to 1,600 Ukrainians have been transported for medical treatment to Western countries.
