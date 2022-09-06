Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 6, 2022 12:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks and made small advances in the region. Haidai did not provide details.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
