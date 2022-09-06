Governor: Ukrainian forces ‘gain foothold’ in Luhansk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 12:04 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks and made small advances in the region. Haidai did not provide details.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.