Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, November 21, 2022

Governor: Two people injured by Russian shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 11:37 pm
Share

A 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were wounded as a result of the Russian shelling of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, the region's governor, said on Nov. 21

Russian forces hit residential buildings with multiple rocket launchers, he added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK