Governor: Two people injured by Russian shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
November 21, 2022 11:37 pm
A 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were wounded as a result of the Russian shelling of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, the region's governor, said on Nov. 21.
Russian forces hit residential buildings with multiple rocket launchers, he added.
