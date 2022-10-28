Governor: Strategic highway in Luhansk Oblast ‘almost under Ukraine’s control'
This item is part of our running news digest
October 28, 2022 9:24 pm
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai made the announcement on Oct. 28 regarding the Svatove-Kreminna highway in Luhansk Oblast. Haidai said in a televised address that he hopes photos and videos taken from parts of Luhansk Oblast newly liberated by Ukraine will be published next week.
