Governor: Russian troops shell residential area in Nikopol, killing 2 people
July 20, 2022 7:47 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on July 20 that Russian forces fired Multiple Launch Rocket Systems on Nikopol, killing two people. Nine people were reportedly injured, including four children, the youngest of which was only three years old. The attack also destroyed three homes and damaged around 10.