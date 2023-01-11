Governor: Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast, regional capital

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 10 that the Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city just some 30 kilometers away from the Russian border, and the oblast, urging the residents to remain in the shelters.

The attack comes shortly after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock unannounced visit to the northeastern city alongside Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. During her visit to Kharkiv, Baerbock announced 20 million euros' worth of German financial support for the operation of over 10,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine, of which a third are being used by the Armed Forces.

Earlier on Jan. 10, Syniehubov said Russian attacks on the Kupianskyi, Chuhuivskyi, and Kharkivskyi districts in Kharkiv Oblast killed two people and injured seven over the past 24 hours. During Russia's full-scale invasion, Kharkiv and the region have become prime targets for attacks. According to the Alerts.in.ua service, which tracks air raid alerts in Ukraine, the Kharkiv Oblast had the highest number of warnings in 2022, with 1,558 total.