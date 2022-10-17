Governor: Russian troops attack Kharkiv, no casualties reported.
September 27, 2022 10:37 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia attacked the Kholodnohirskyi neighborhood in Kharkiv on the evening of Sept. 27. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that infrastructure was damaged. He also added that the attack caused power outages in several neighborhoods.
