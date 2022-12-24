Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian troops attack Kharkiv, explosion reported.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 22, 2022 9:00 pm
Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 22 that an explosion occurred in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast of the country, after Russia attacked the city. 

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched a missile strike. No casualties were reported. 

The governor added that efforts continued to restore energy infrastructure in the oblast amid Russia’s continuous attacks, and electricity supply had been restored for 1,560 people in the recently liberated areas of the region. 

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages. 

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

