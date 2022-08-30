Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 30, 2022 11:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces shelled several frontline communities near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Izium, injuring two women and a man. The bodies of two people killed by Russian shelling on Aug. 27 were also recovered.

