Governor: Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 29 injures 3 people
August 30, 2022 11:11 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces shelled several frontline communities near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Izium, injuring two women and a man. The bodies of two people killed by Russian shelling on Aug. 27 were also recovered.
